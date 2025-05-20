Epic Universe Is Opening Thursday Here’s Everything You Need To Know

WFTV reporter Sabrina Maggiore gets an inside look at Epic Universe.

Universal’s Epic Universe is set to open Thursday May 22nd and is expected to attract millions of visitors to Central Florida annually! This is the resorts fourth theme park - Universal, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and now Epic Universe. Not only will Epic draw millions of visitors to Orlando but will create thousands of jobs.

Special media previews are scheduled for today (05.20) and Wednesday (05.21) before it opens to the public Thursday morning!

Know before you go....

Park Hours:

9AM-10PM

Parking lot:

Opens at 6AM

**Shuttle buses from all Universal Orlando Resort hotels will start at 6AM too.

The Epic Universe Grand Opening Celebration will start at 8AM - click HERE for more details.

Ticket Prices:

1 Day ticket to Epic Universe:

Adult (10+) $139.00 Child (3-9) $134.00

2 day tickets - Florida resident:

1 day at Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure & 1 separate day at Epic Universe

Adult (10+) $144.00 Child (3-9) $139.50

More information on ticket prices - HERE.