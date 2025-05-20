Epic Universe Is Opening Thursday Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Epic Universe media day WFTV reporter Sabrina Maggiore gets an inside look at Epic Universe. (Source: WFTV)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Universal’s Epic Universe is set to open Thursday May 22nd and is expected to attract millions of visitors to Central Florida annually! This is the resorts fourth theme park - Universal, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and now Epic Universe. Not only will Epic draw millions of visitors to Orlando but will create thousands of jobs.

Special media previews are scheduled for today (05.20) and Wednesday (05.21) before it opens to the public Thursday morning!

Know before you go....

Park Hours:

9AM-10PM

Parking lot:

Opens at 6AM

**Shuttle buses from all Universal Orlando Resort hotels will start at 6AM too.

The Epic Universe Grand Opening Celebration will start at 8AM - click HERE for more details.

Ticket Prices:

1 Day ticket to Epic Universe:

Adult (10+) $139.00 Child (3-9) $134.00

2 day tickets - Florida resident:

  • 1 day at Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure & 1 separate day at Epic Universe

Adult (10+) $144.00 Child (3-9) $139.50

More information on ticket prices - HERE.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!