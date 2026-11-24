She continues to break records, take home CMA’s and dominate the country music, that y’all is Ella Langley!
Ella’s “Choosin’ Texas” is #1 again on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 29th non-consecutive week. The previous record-holder for the longest run at #1 for 22 weeks was Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
The CMA “Entertainer of the Year,” Ella Langley, was also just nominated for 7 GRAMMY Awards, including “Album of the Year.”
If you missed her 2026 Dandelion tour, here’s some good news for you...