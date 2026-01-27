Ella Langley announces new album “Dandelion”

Ella Langley (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Jay Edwards

We finally know what the countdown clock on Ella Langley’s website was for!

Just now, she announced her sophomore album titled “Dandelion” will out April 10th. But you don’t have to wait that long for new music.

The title track, “Dandelion,” comes out this Friday!

You can check out all the details here.

@ellalangleymusic1

So excited to finally announce that my sophomore album ‘Dandelion’ will be out April 10th & the title track is yours this Friday! Welcome to Dandelionland 💛

♬ original sound - Ella Langley
