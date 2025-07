NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Dylan Marlowe performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest 2025 on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Don’t think we’ve ever seen this happen before. Dylan Marlowe had just wrapped up his set at Country Jam in Wisconsin and went to catch the other performances. Even with all-access passes, there was some kind of mix-up with festival security—and they didn’t recognize him. That didn’t help. They ended up kicking him out. Catch the full story on Dylan’s TikTok.