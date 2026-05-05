Dominic Sessa stars in Anthony Bourdain biopic 'Tony' trailer

A24 has released the first trailer for Tony, the upcoming biographical drama about famed chef, Kitchen Confidential author and legendary Parts Unknown culinary travel host Anthony Bourdain.

Dominic Sessa stars in the film as a 19-year-old Bourdain, who "travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life," according to A24.

The teaser was released Tuesday. In it, a young Bourdain — "Tony" — is seen navigating a tumultuous career, losing out on a writing fellowship only to find himself working in the kitchen of a small seafood restaurant alongside fellow employees Dimitri (Stavros Halkias), Sal (Leo Woodall) and Tyrone (Michael Jibrin).

Their boss, restaurant owner Ciro (Antonio Banderas), pushes Tony to better himself. The trailer shows the pair working together to create simple, elegant plates of lobster, oysters and more, culminating with Ciro handing Tony a white chef's coat.

"What's this?" Tony asks.

"That's for you," Ciro responds.

Tony is directed by Matt Johnson, with a script by Johnson, Matthew Miller, Todd Bartels and Lou Howe.

Additional cast members include Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommer, Caroline Portu and Monica Raymund.

The real-life Bourdain, a former executive chef at Manhattan's Brasserie Les Halles, bestselling author, and Food Network and CNN travel host, died in June 2018 at age 61, leaving behind a daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

Tony hits theaters in August 2026.

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