Dolly Parton’s secret to aging isn’t a big secret

Dolly Parton will be turning 80-years old in January and she looks absolutely amazing! So, what’s her secret? Well, it really isn’t a secret, it’s more of a state-of-mind.

She told People Magazine, “People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started.”

She added, “If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about.”