Dolly Parton’s Opening A New Hotel In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Is there anything Dolly can’t do?! She’s projected to be opening a new hotel in Nashville in 2026 called the Songteller Hotel! The hotel is going to be 12 stories right in the heart of Downtown Nashville.

The Tennesseean shared on top of it being a hotel it’ll also hold some of Dolly’s most iconic outfits - on-site dining, a bar, entertainment venue and a special suite for the bachelorette parties called Six Sisters Suite which honors Dolly’s 5 sisters.

We don’t have an exact opening date yet but the renderings are here and we can’t wait to visit - check out the hotel below!