Disney’s Rock n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Sound Track & Opening Date Revealed

Rock n’ Roller Coaster is reopening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as The Muppets and we don’t have to wait long!
The Muppets will be opening Tuesday, May 26th 2026 and the set list of songs we’ll be hearing on the ride is electric.
Check out the list below:
- Song 2: The Electric Mayhem
- Born To Be Wild: The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
- Love Rollercoaster: The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
- Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop): The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
- Walking on Sunshine: The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
The Electric Mayhem is The Muppets band and we are looking forward to rocking out with them in a few weeks!