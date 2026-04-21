Disney’s Rock n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Sound Track & Opening Date Revealed

Strap in and jam out: Muppets take the wheel on Disney coaster

Rock n’ Roller Coaster is reopening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as The Muppets and we don’t have to wait long!

The Muppets will be opening Tuesday, May 26th 2026 and the set list of songs we’ll be hearing on the ride is electric.

Check out the list below:

Song 2: The Electric Mayhem

Born To Be Wild: The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken

Love Rollercoaster: The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop): The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard

Walking on Sunshine: The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson

The Electric Mayhem is The Muppets band and we are looking forward to rocking out with them in a few weeks!