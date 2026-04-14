Disney World is sharing Rock n’ Roller Coaster Muppets Soundtrack

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 20: The Muppets who were honored with 2,466th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the El Capitan Theatre on March 20, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Muppets Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

We said goodbye to the beloved Rock n’ Rollercoaster a few weeks ago at Hollywood Studios but...it won’t be closed for too long as the ride prepares for The Muppets to take over!

Disney World is sharing some BIG updates this week (April 16th) on the rides song list, and opening date. Currently the ride is closed and being transformed - we did find out on Monday that one of the songs will be by Blur “Song 2″ performed by Electric Mayhem which is the fictional Muppets rock band!

The Muppets is set to open this summer and Disney is getting ready for their summer season very soon!

Some fun things to look forward to at Disney this summer:

-Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen from its refurbishment on May 3rd.

-The debut of the Bluey Experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on May 26th.

-Soarin’ Across America is set to debut at EPCOT May 26

To say we are excited would be an understatement - WE CANNOT WAIT!