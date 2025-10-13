Did You Know Ashley Cooke Is A Florida Girl?!

We are counting down the days until our Florida girl, Ashley Cooke takes the K92.3 Jingle Jam stage! Ashley was raised in Parkland Florida, only a few hours from Central Florida. She made the big move to Nashville when she turned 18 to pursue her country music dreams and attend Belmont University where she studied marketing and communications, she graduated in 2019!

Check out some of our favorite Ashley Cooke songs below - we can’t wait for her to sing these LIVE December 7th at the Apopka Amphitheater!