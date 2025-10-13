Did You Know Ashley Cooke Is A Florida Girl?!

PHOTOS: Ashley Cooke Performance @ Jingle Jam (Brooke Goodman)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

We are counting down the days until our Florida girl, Ashley Cooke takes the K92.3 Jingle Jam stage! Ashley was raised in Parkland Florida, only a few hours from Central Florida. She made the big move to Nashville when she turned 18 to pursue her country music dreams and attend Belmont University where she studied marketing and communications, she graduated in 2019!

Check out some of our favorite Ashley Cooke songs below - we can’t wait for her to sing these LIVE December 7th at the Apopka Amphitheater!

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!