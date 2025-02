Did you happen to see Thomas Rhett and family hangin’ out at Disney?

Country music star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Aikins celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in front of Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Where do you go when your daughter turns 5-years old and she’s a huge “Stitch” from Lilo & Stitch fan? You bring her to Orlando for some fun at Walt Disney World!

Thomas Rhett and family spent some time in Orlando last week celebrating Lenny’s 5th birthday at the theme parks! Check out her Stitch, it’s almost as big as her!