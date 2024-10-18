Deadline to file 2023 taxes extended in Florida due to Hurricane Milton

IRS tells some to hold off on filing taxes The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers to wait to file their 2022 tax returns until the agency can decide whether state rebate checks issued in 2022 will count as taxable income, the agency said this week. (sasirin pamai/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you filed an extension for your 2023 taxes, you have a little more time. The IRS announced they’re giving extra time for those that haven’t yet filed, due to Hurricane Milton.

According to the IRS website, “The Internal Revenue Service announced today tax relief for individuals and businesses in parts of Florida that were affected by Hurricane Milton that began on Oct. 5, 2024. These taxpayers now have until May 1, 2025, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.”

Who qualifies for the deadline extension? According to their website:

“Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households that reside or have a business in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putman, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties qualify for tax relief.”