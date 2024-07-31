David Duchovny, Jack Whitehall and more in first images from Prime Video's thriller series 'Malice'

Prime Video celebrated the wrap of its forthcoming drama series Malice with a series of photos of its cast.

One of them features stars David Duchovny, Jack Whitehall, Carice van Houten and more seated at an outdoor dining table with a postcard-perfect Greek seascape behind them.

The series, directed by Fargo and Handmaid's Tale veteran Mike Barker and The Pale Horse alumna Leonora Lonsdale, has Whitehall playing Adam Healey, "a charming 'manny' who infiltrates the brash, wealthy Tanner family, in order to destroy them."

The streamer teases, "Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller is full of dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal and it asks the question, why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner (Duchovny) so much?"

In a statement, Whitehall called the 18-week shoot incredible. He says in part, "[F]rom shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat [nearly 99 degrees Fahrenheit] in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved."

He called the cast, which also includes Christine Adams and Raza Jaffrey, "insanely talented" and enthused, "I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year."

Malice debuts in 2025 on Prime Video.

