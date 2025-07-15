Darius Rucker refunds fans at Atlantic City concert

By Jay Edwards

Let’s hope Darius is feeling better and gets his voice back before his two stops this weekend in Florida!

Unfortunately, at his show over the weekend in Atlantic City, Darius lost his voice a few songs into his set. He tried his best to keep going, but said, “I feel awful and I’m so sorry . . . I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing.”

He tried looking at other dates to reschedule that show, but it just wasn’t going to work out with his current tour schedule. He said, “We looked at every option to reschedule, but unfortunately, it’s just not possible this year, so we’re issuing full refunds. Thank you so much for all your kind messages wishing me well. Love y’all and see you soon!”

Darius Rucker will be in Florida this weekend, hopefully feeling much better! His shows are Saturday night in Hollywood and then again on Sunday in Tampa.

