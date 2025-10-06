Darius Rucker Honors His Mom With Nursing Scholarships

Darius Rucker loves giving back to his hometown - he is a Charleston native and is establishing a new scholarship in honor of his Mama, Carolyn Rucker who was a former nurse! The scholarships will be awarded to nurses at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hosptial at the Medical University of South Carolina where Darius’s Mama worked for many years. The scholarships will help nurses who want to further their education.

“Mom loved her work because she loved helping people. She called it the greatest job on earth to be able to provide care and comfort to her patients...” -Darius Rucker

