Darius Rucker Covers Frank Sinatra

WOW. WOW. WOW. Darius Rucker is going viral right now for his cover of Frank Sinatra’s 1958 song, “Come Fly With Me” with the BBC Concert Orchestra. The performance will give you goosebumps, and after listening to Darius sing, we are ready for him to cover more Frank!
We are ready for Darius to cover more Frank Sinatra!