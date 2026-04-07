Darius Rucker almost did not record a future number one hit after hearing Chris Stapleton’s version

Darius Rucker revealed that he almost didn’t record of one his 10 number one hits because Chris Stapleton’s demo of the song was so good.

The song - Darius’ 2010 hit “Come Back Song” that Stapleton co-wrote.

“Now I want to talk about an iconic country artist who worked with me on my album Charleston, SC 1966. Chris Stapleton. I’ve written a few times

with Chris, and he is an amazing songwriter and an amazing singer. We wrote this song and we were about to record the record and my producer says, ‘What do you think about this song?’ And I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I feel it.’ So we record every day, and every day, my producer asks me about this song. He says, ‘Why don’t you want to cut this song?’"

“It’s the last day [when he asks this]. I was like, ‘Man, have you heard the demo?’ Chris had sung the demo, and it was so great. I didn’t want to sing it, because he had done it so well.”