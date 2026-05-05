Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations

Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Nathan Lane and Rose Byrne are among the nominees for the 79th Tony Awards.

Nominations were announced Tuesday, with the awards ceremony set to take place Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Radcliffe and Lane are nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play, along with John Lithgow, Mark Strong and Will Harrison.

Evans is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical alongside Nicholas Christopher, Joshua Henry, Sam Tutty and Brandon Uranowitz.

Byrne, who was also an Oscar nominee this year for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play alongside her Fallen Angels costar Kelli O'Hara, who is now a nine-time Tony nominee.

Other nominees in the category include Carrie Coon, Susannah Flood and Lesley Manville.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, meanwhile, is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical along with Sara Chase, Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts.

Music superstar Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards for the first time on June 7.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Sarah Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels

Best play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best revival of a play

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Becky Shaw

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Oedipus

Best revival of a musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

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