Dad Gets Cops Called on Him for Taking Daughters into the Women’s Restroom

Disco thrones to waterfall urinals, a tour of America’s weirdest most interesting public restrooms SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - APRIL 16, 2019: A sign in Santa Fe, New Mexico, identifies the location of public restrooms. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
By Melissa

This story has been all over the internet as people defend this dad for the events that transpired after he took his two young daughters into a public female restroom.

@tylerbrodsky2

Y’all make this man famous. We stopped at a QuikTrip on our road trip from Florida back to Oklahoma so my daughters could use the restroom. The women’s restroom was empty, so I took them in. I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls. This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead. Am I wrong here? 🤷‍♂️ #GirlDad #RoadTrip #parenting #fyp #viral

♬ original sound - Tyler Brodsky
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