Dad Gets Cops Called on Him for Taking Daughters into the Women’s Restroom

Y’all make this man famous. We stopped at a QuikTrip on our road trip from Florida back to Oklahoma so my daughters could use the restroom. The women’s restroom was empty, so I took them in. I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls. This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead. Am I wrong here? 🤷‍♂️ #GirlDad #RoadTrip #parenting #fyp #viral