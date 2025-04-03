Cruise ship runs into 30-40 foot waves with passengers onboard

Big waves crash over the sea walls in Blackpool northwest England as a storm lashed the UK with violent storm-force winds of up to 100mph, leaving thousands of homes without power and hitting transport links Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018.

Imagine planning the perfect vacation, boarding an amazing cruise with your family or friends and quickly it goes South. It’s called the “Drake Shakes” and it’s when ships pass through the Drake Channel. It’s a waterway that runs between the Southern tip of South America and Antarctica and it can get rough, REALLY rough!