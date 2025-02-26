Country and Hip Hop?

Colabs incoming

WEDR 99Jamz Rolling Loud Day 3 BigXthaPlug
Rolling Loud - Day 3 - BigXthaPlug (Oscar Beteta)
By Brody

Bailey Zimmerman is teasing a new collar with BigXthaPlug.

Are country radio listeners ready for something like this? Morgan Wallen has been making this crossover style popular for a while now with songs like “Broadway Girls.” And now there is supposedly a colab album with Morgan, Post, Combs, Shaboozey, BigX and more! Keep in mind a lot of these guys grew up on country and modern hip hop. Is this a natural evolution for these genres?

@BigXthaPlug has some crazy projects on the way. 🔥👀 #bigxthaplug #rollingloud

Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

