Cody Johnson Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 17, 2023 Cody Johnson and his band were on fire for the Friday night, March 17th show at the Houston Rodeo! (Mike Lanier)

Cody Johnson announced yesterday (September 17) this his new single will be a duet with Carrie Underwood!

“Thrilled to announce that ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ is coming out next Friday, 9/27. Thank you, Carrie Underwood, for joining me on this one and making it so special. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it.” CoJo captioned his post.