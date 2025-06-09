Chris Young leaves a huge tip at a Myrtle Beach bar

cy LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: Singer/songwriter Chris Young performs during a stop of the Raised on Country World Tour 2019 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller)
By Nancy Wilson

We all know Chris Young has a big voice AND a bigger heart! The singer stopped by the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach before hitting the stage Friday night at the Carolina Country Music Festival. He left a $2000 tip on his $200 bill!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!