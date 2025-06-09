We all know Chris Young has a big voice AND a bigger heart! The singer stopped by the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach before hitting the stage Friday night at the Carolina Country Music Festival. He left a $2000 tip on his $200 bill!
Chris Young leaves a huge tip at a Myrtle Beach bar
