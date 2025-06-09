Chris Young leaves a huge tip at a Myrtle Beach bar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: Singer/songwriter Chris Young performs during a stop of the Raised on Country World Tour 2019 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We all know Chris Young has a big voice AND a bigger heart! The singer stopped by the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach before hitting the stage Friday night at the Carolina Country Music Festival. He left a $2000 tip on his $200 bill!