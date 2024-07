Dolly Parton is bringing a little bit of her southern charm and style to your home with her new kitchen, home décor and tableware collection at Dollar General!

This new line is inspired by her rural upbringing in the Smoky Mountains and depicts key moments from her early life.

You’ll be able to choose from over 50 items priced $1-$10 at approximately 20,000 Dollar General locations in 48 states starting mid-July!