Chase Rice Is Taking A Break From Country Music

After spending much time on the road, Chase Rice is taking a pause...at least for right now but, we’ll be back!

Chase shared on his Instagram:

“Alright everybody, I wasn’t sure whether I was gonna talk about this or not but here we are. I’ve been touring for 13 years and I’ve lived a dream far greater than I could’ve ever expected. This isn’t a goodbye thing or anything like that to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I’m exhausted. I haven’t been able to be myself on stage in quite a while and really enjoy music and why I got into it in the first place. I love songs, I love living them, hearing stories from other people, and figuring out how to put that life into music. After 13 years it’s finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while. I need to go live life so that I have more real experiences to write down. I won’t be touring this year and it wasn’t even really a decision, it was something I know that I just have to do for myself. A lot of artists do this all the time, but it’s new for me so it’s kind of a big deal in my life. To my band and crew, I love y’all. You’ve seen me at my worst yet you still love me back like I’ve lived my best. I hope we can all get together in the coming years and get back to enjoying life on the road again. To any fans that have followed me along this journey, I love y’all too, you have truly made a dream of mine come true. I’ve got a handful of shows this year, but it will not look like anything like what I’ve done the last 13 years of my life. I hope this year brings new experiences for me to put into songs that will make y’all happy. Until then, thanks for the ride🤘🏼" -Chase Rice

We wish Chase all the best as he takes some much needed time off the road - we can’t wait for what’s to come!