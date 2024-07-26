Central Florida cities named ‘Best For A 3-Day Vacation’

World Atlas did some research and put together a list of twelve cities in Florida that are ideal for a 3-day vacation. So, if you’re looking for a quick Summer getaway before the kids head back to school, one of these might be the perfect destination.
World Atlas said, “The bigger metropolises like Orlando and Miami are well known, but the smaller towns and villages exude a coastal charm that is hard to beat.” So, let’s take a look at the cities that made their list, including a few right here in Central Florida!
Mount Dora
St. Augustine
Cocoa Beach
Crystal River
Panama City Beach
Key West
Amelia Island
Naples
Islamorada
Sanibel Island
Cedar Key
Grayton Beach
To read a little write-up on each city as to why World Atlas found them to be so amazing, you can click here.