Central Florida cities named ‘Best For A 3-Day Vacation’

World Atlas did some research and put together a list of twelve cities in Florida that are ideal for a 3-day vacation. So, if you’re looking for a quick Summer getaway before the kids head back to school, one of these might be the perfect destination.

World Atlas said, “The bigger metropolises like Orlando and Miami are well known, but the smaller towns and villages exude a coastal charm that is hard to beat.” So, let’s take a look at the cities that made their list, including a few right here in Central Florida!

Mount Dora

St. Augustine

Cocoa Beach

Crystal River

Panama City Beach

Key West

Amelia Island

Naples

Islamorada

Sanibel Island

Cedar Key

Grayton Beach

To read a little write-up on each city as to why World Atlas found them to be so amazing, you can click here.