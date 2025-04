Country music star Carrie Underwood brought her ‎Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Feb. 8, 2023. Jimmie Allen opened the show.

In case you didn’t know, Carrie Underwood has a rock n’ roll side to her too, she’s not all country. She called it a “lifelong dream come true” when she got to open up for Guns n’ Roses on some shows in 2022/23.

But this time, she went even heavier with Papa Roach in Vegas singing “Last Resort!” Check this out!