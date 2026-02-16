Carly Pearce Discusses Severe Face Injury That Happened Before Major Award Show

Can you imagine having one of the biggest days of your career, where you are performing a song that’s up for a huge award, ON NATIONAL TV, and falling flat on your face a few days before? Yeah, sounds pretty miserable, right? That’s what happened to Carly Pearce ahead of the 2020 CMA Awards, where she was up for Musical Event of the Year, and she was performing. She slipped at a Halloween party, landed on her face without catching herself. Broke some teeth, bit straight through her lip, and had to figure out how to heal herself in a few days, before the award show.