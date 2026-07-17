In brief: 'Lioness' season 3 official trailer and more

The official trailer for Lioness season 3 has arrived. Paramount+ released the new trailer that features stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly. Season 3 premieres on Aug. 2 and comes from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan ...

Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver and Miles Teller, is the film that will open the upcoming 64th New York Film Festival. Film at Lincoln Center has announced that the James Gray-directed film will make its North American premiere in a gala debut on Sept. 25. It marks Gray's fourth film selected for the festival, after The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z and Armageddon Time ...

The limited series Enigma Variations has added more to its cast. Netflix has announced that Riley Keough, Devon Terrell, Nicholas Podany and Carl Clemons-Hopkins have joined the show's ensemble. They're added alongside the previously announced stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alicia Vikander. Enigma Variations is based on the bestselling novel by André Aciman. It follows the story of a man who is remade by the lovers he's had over the course of six years ...

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