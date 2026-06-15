Brett Eldredge Announces Marriage After Months of Silence on Social Media

Brett Eldredge is known for being very private since he took a hiatus in 2018 from music and social media. After many months of silence, he came back into the public eye, talking about his anxiety that had been building since being in the music industry. He has released new music since then, but has leaned hard on the Christmas brand that he put together in 2016. Now, after 6 months of silence from the holidays of 2025 to June 2026, he just posted that he is a married man!! He shared a wedding photo with what seems to be an original love song.

The caption says “Over the last several years, life and my perception of it have changed dramatically. I met an amazing woman who truly loves me for me, way beyond the fella with a microphone.Someone who’s just as goofy as I am. Someone who loves weird barefoot dance-offs in the living room, looking up at the night sky and wondering what lies beyond what we cannot see. Someone I can have rolling belly laughs with, cry with, and go through life’s tilt-a-whirl of emotions with. Someone who inspires me with her big, beautiful heart.Along the way, we got married.To me, some of the best things in life are the ones you plant and grow quietly in your sacred space, away from the noise. We value that deeply, and honestly, it soothes my soul.There are so many amazing things ahead,And after all this time, I’m so grateful I have such a beautiful soul to share it all with. :)”