Bret Michaels Is Basically Blowing Past Rikki’s Statements About the Reunion Tour

393915 25: Musicians Bret Michaels (L) and Rikki Rocket of the band Poison attend the premiere of the film "Rock Star" September 4, 2001 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

In a recent Facebook post Bret Michaels addressed the claims Rikki made about Poison’s reunion tour, without actually saying anything.

If you’re a fan and you’ve been paying attention, Rikki recently stated that he, Bobby, and C.C. were all ready to rock the 40th anniversary tour of Poison’s phenomenal debut album, Look What The Cat Dragged In, but when Bret came to the table he allegedly wanted 6 times the money that the other 3 could potentially make for the tour.

Now Bret has said in a recent interview that, at least according to him, the band never even got to the financial negotiation stage of the reunion tour.

Bret stated: ”Well, I’m gonna answer that honestly. It never happened...we never got to that part of negotiations. What happens — when you start this, they ask me to put together solo numbers and an average, and that’s the first part we turn in. We ask what the stage is gonna look like, where do we start the tour? I even got into where we’re starting the dates, and then all of a sudden, ’26, the shows in ’26 wanted solo answers, so we moved this to ’27 back last summer.”

I don’t know what the truth is, that’s their business, literally. But I do know that the 40th anniversary of their debut record deserves a tour and it sucks it won’t be on the real 40th anniversary. However, it will still be awesome if it happens as a 40 plus 1, or something. Whatevs, in my book.

And I will still be rockin’ with my bestie Bret when he pulls through with Tesla on the Live & Amplified 2026 tour. Ok, so we’re not besties, but I DID get to sing Nothin’ But A Good Time with him AND Dee Snider onstage at the last Party-Gras. See that’s me with Bret on stage!

Bret Michaels, Dee Snider, Josh Maloney, Ethan D at the Party-Gras 2024 in Clearwater Bret Michaels, Dee Snider, Josh Maloney, Ethan D at the Party-Gras 2024 in Clearwater (Ethan Dometrius)

And in the meantime Rikki isn’t bored sitting around waiting for Bret to call. He’s got his band the Rocket Mafia, and he’s started a YouTube show called Legend Tripping where he explores urban legends, and may have solved a decades old murder...?

Looks like I’ve got another true crime pod for my road trips! Now if I can only get Rikki to call in for an interview about the crime stuff I’d be set.