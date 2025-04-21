BREAKING: Pope Francis (1936 - 2025)

Breaking news from overnight, Pope Francis has passed away. He was the first Latin American pontiff in history, he was 88.

Bells rang out in the early morning hours in the church towers across Rome after the announcement was made by the announcement, which was made by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell.

The statement from the Vatican read, “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”