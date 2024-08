State dinner WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Country music singer Brad Paisley performs at a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for Kenyan President William Ruto at the White House on May 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden is hosting President Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto for a state visit, which included a bilateral meeting, a joint press conference and state dinner. Ruto’s visit is the first official state visit to the White House by a leader from an African country since 2008. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)