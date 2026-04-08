A bottle of wine inspired Thomas Rhett’s baby boy’s name

True story! If you already know the name of Thomas and Lauren’s 5th baby, it might make sense. But he says his son’s name, Brave, was inspired by a bottle of wine.

According to a recent interview, Thomas said he picked up the bottle of wine and saw the name and had an idea. He said, “The name of the wine was Mount Brave. So, I asked Lauren about the name Brave for a boy. We loved what that word meant for a boy or girl.”

So, there you have it! You can read more about their new baby boy and see the baby reveal on A Taste of Country.