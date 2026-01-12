Blake Shelton shuts down online rumors that he and Gwen Stefani are divorcing

UNSPECIFIED - OCTOBER 10: In this screengrab Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform during the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation on October 10, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, UNSPECIFIED - Region AMER. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation )

Blake Shelton addressed the rumors that he and Gwen Stefani were getting a divorce while co-hosting Country Countdown USA over the weekend.

“Starting in October, I think, or maybe November, I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, you know, a week later a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store: ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’ And another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store: ‘They’re divorcing!’ I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘that looks so real,’ but I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’ I don’t believe anything anymore that I see on the internet. I mean, nothing. I just don’t believe it.”