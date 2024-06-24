Bill Skarsgård is a centuries-old vampire in 'Nosferatu' trailer

Bill Skarsgård is trading in his Pennywise makeup for a pair of fangs.

The trailer for director Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, a reimagining of the 1922 German silent film, dropped on Monday.

Skarsgård plays the famous vampire Count Orlok in the film. While the trailer mostly keeps the look of his character a mystery despite a few quick shots, his presence certainly looms large.

According to its logline, Nosferatu is "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

The woman Skarsgård's Count Orlock is obsessed with is Ellen Hutter, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Nicholas Hoult co-stars as Thomas Hutter, Ellen's husband and a real estate agent unaware his client is a centuries-old vampire.

"Does evil come from within us, or beyond?" Depp's Ellen asks Willem Dafoe's Professor Albin Von Franz in the trailer.

This marks Dafoe's third collaboration with Eggers, after starring in The Lighthouse opposite Robert Pattinson and in 2022's The Northman.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin also star in the gothic horror film, which is set to release in theaters on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.