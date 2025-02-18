Biggest Show of the Year (So Far)

Statement Show

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Brody

Cody Johnson sold out Bridgestone in Nashville Friday and Saturday. Playing and selling out Nash is a big deal. Saturday Cody made a statement. Look at the crowd! If you have been to a COJO show you know he holds everyone’s attention from the start to finish. Then he goes and brings out Luke Combs (among other guests) and about blows the roof off! Gotta put it in writing now...Cody will be top 5 this year. CMA EOTY Nominee.

Brody

Brody

Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

