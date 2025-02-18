Biggest Show of the Year (So Far)

Cody Johnson sold out Bridgestone in Nashville Friday and Saturday. Playing and selling out Nash is a big deal. Saturday Cody made a statement. Look at the crowd! If you have been to a COJO show you know he holds everyone’s attention from the start to finish. Then he goes and brings out Luke Combs (among other guests) and about blows the roof off! Gotta put it in writing now...Cody will be top 5 this year. CMA EOTY Nominee.