The best horror movies of all-time

Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Halloween" - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) An actor portraying Michael Myers attends at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Halloween" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Now that it’s October, I feel like we can start diving into Halloween. Granted, it’s still 800 degrees outside, so it doesn’t feel like Fall, but we can pretend. Right?

When it comes to scary movies, are you a fan or watch with one eye closed? I love them, but I feel like nothing really scares me or freaks me out anymore. Well, except for that movie “Gigli,” that one was pretty scary for many reasons.

The website Indie Wire came up with their list of the “75 Best Horror Movies of All-Time” and there are definitely some good ones on here. But there’s quite a few that I’ve never even heard of. Looks like I have 31 days this month to get caught up!

Here’s the Top 20: (From their list of 75)

1. “Possession” 1981

2. “John Carpenter’s The Thing” 1982

3. “Don’t Look Now” 1973

4. “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” 1920

5. “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” 1974

6. “House” 1977

7. “Trouble Every Day” 2001

8. “The Shining” 1980

9. “The Blair Witch Project” 1999 (I think this is the last one that actually had me on the edge of my seat.)

10. “Videodrome” 1983

11. “Alien” 1979

12. “Get Out” 2017

13. “Night of the Living Dead” 1968

14. “Eyes Without a Face” 1960

15. “Funny Games” 1997

16. “Deep Red” 1975

17. “I Walked with a Zombie” 1943

18. “Halloween” 1978

19. “Evil Dead 2, 1987

20. “The Host” 2006



