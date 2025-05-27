Best Birthday Ever

Clearly Jon Pardi needed a special gift for his big 40 birthday! He’s had a hard life honky tonkin and being on the road! His wife Summer knew just what to get him!
She pulled off the surprise and Jon will have no problem gettin around the farm!
Clearly Jon Pardi needed a special gift for his big 40 birthday! He’s had a hard life honky tonkin and being on the road! His wife Summer knew just what to get him!
She pulled off the surprise and Jon will have no problem gettin around the farm!
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!
Check out all the winners at the 60th annual ACM Awards and see if your favorite artist won this year.