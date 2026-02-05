Bert Kreischer Joins Obie, Chloe, & Slater LIVE In The K92.3 Studio

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: Bert Kreischer attends the premiere of Whitney presents The OnlyFans Roast of Bert Kreischer on OFTV at Sunset at the Edition on March 29, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for OnlyFans)

The man, myth, legend, and...“The Machine” is coming back to Central Florida for the Daytona 500! Bert Kreischer’s Full Throttle Festival is happening Saturday, February 14th (Valentine’s Day) and, it’s the official pre-party kick-off to the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

On the Full Throttle lineup presented by Mando is Bert Kreischer, Ernest, Lynryd Skynrd, & Diplo!

Bert is stopping by the K92.3 studio before all the Daytona 500 festivites begin - he’ll be joining Obie, Chloe, & Slater on Friday 02.13 LIVE starting at 6:30AM! Have any questions you want to ask Bert?! Hop on the K92.3 app (available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store), and leave him a message on the open mic feature - he’ll be answering those “Burning Questions With Bert” plus, the fun conversations on Full Throttle, Dad life, his Florida roots, life on the road...and, so much more!

Get ready for some laughs K Nation, it’s going to be a real treat!