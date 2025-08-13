Be the first to see Kane Brown’s music video for “2 Pair”

He’s headlining the K92.3 “All Star Jam” in just a few days and we can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of “All Star Jam” with Kane! But before we get to Sunday (8/17), we have something else to celebrate!
The official music video for Kane Brown’s “2 Pair” will be out any minute and we want to make sure you get to see it first! So, the moment we get it from him, we’ll share it right here!
If you want to see Kane perform “2 Pair” and more this weekend at “All Star Jam” and you don’t have tickets yet, you can click HERE to see what seats are available before it sells out.
The 8 other artists Joining Kane Brown on stage this Sunday, August 17th are:
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Chris Lane
LOCASH
Michael Ray
Raelynn
Mark Wills
Chad Brock
That’s right! 9 artists, 1 stage, all in 1 night! We’ll see you Sunday at K92.3’s 30th “All Star Jam!”