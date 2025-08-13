Be the first to see Kane Brown’s music video for “2 Pair”

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

He’s headlining the K92.3 “All Star Jam” in just a few days and we can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of “All Star Jam” with Kane! But before we get to Sunday (8/17), we have something else to celebrate!

The official music video for Kane Brown’s “2 Pair” will be out any minute and we want to make sure you get to see it first! So, the moment we get it from him, we’ll share it right here!

If you want to see Kane perform “2 Pair” and more this weekend at “All Star Jam” and you don’t have tickets yet, you can click HERE to see what seats are available before it sells out.

The 8 other artists Joining Kane Brown on stage this Sunday, August 17th are:

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Chris Lane

LOCASH

Michael Ray

Raelynn

Mark Wills

Chad Brock

That’s right! 9 artists, 1 stage, all in 1 night! We’ll see you Sunday at K92.3’s 30th “All Star Jam!”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!