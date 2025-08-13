Be the first to see Kane Brown’s music video for “2 Pair”

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

He’s headlining the K92.3 “All Star Jam” in just a few days and we can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of “All Star Jam” with Kane! But before we get to Sunday (8/17), we have something else to celebrate!

The official music video for Kane Brown’s “2 Pair” will be out any minute and we want to make sure you get to see it first! So, the moment we get it from him, we’ll share it right here!

If you want to see Kane perform “2 Pair” and more this weekend at “All Star Jam” and you don’t have tickets yet, you can click HERE to see what seats are available before it sells out.

The 8 other artists Joining Kane Brown on stage this Sunday, August 17th are:

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Chris Lane

LOCASH

Michael Ray

Raelynn

Mark Wills

Chad Brock

That’s right! 9 artists, 1 stage, all in 1 night! We’ll see you Sunday at K92.3’s 30th “All Star Jam!”