CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bailey Zimmerman LOVES his family and always is surprising them with the sweetest gifts! His Grandma just celebrated her 77th birthday and he surprised her with a brand-new Cadillac!

“GRANDMA GOT A NEW CADDY BABY🥳💨(Watch till the end to see if it will do a burnout😂)She’s actually 77 but I got the wrong balloons hahaha😂Y’all tell her happy birthday in the comments😎You deserve the world and more🌎LOVE YOU SO MUCH GMA🫶” -Bailey Zimmerman