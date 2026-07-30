Bailey Zimmerman cancels UK/European tour

We’re not sure exactly the cause for canceling and hopefully is ok with Bailey and his family, but he just announced that he’s canceling an entire leg of his tour.

He was scheduled to play shows in the end of August and into September in places like London, Dublin and Amsterdam, but those have all been canceled.

Bailey said after he wraps up his North American shows in August, he will be taking some time to tend to family matters.

He didn’t specifically mention what was going on and it’s really no one’s business, but fortunately he did say that everything “is ok.”