Are these the worst Christmas songs of all-time?

It’s that time of year when you’ll get to hear some of your favorite Christmas songs, but that also comes with a handful of songs you can’t stand. So, are the ones you despise the most the same ones everyone else can’t stand?

According to a list from USA Today of the “Worst Christmas Songs of all-time,” here are the ones most people can’t stand listening to:

#10- N’SYNC - “I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas”

#9- Neil Diamond’s “Cherry Cherry Christmas”

#8- The Killers - “Don’t Shoot Me Santa”

#7- The Pussycat Dolls - “Santa Baby”

#6- Lou Monte’s “Dominick the Donkey”

#5- New Kids on the Block - “Funky Funky Xmas”

#4- Jessica and Ashlee Simpson - “The Little Drummer Boy”

#3- NewSong - “The Christmas Shoes”

#2- Elmo and Patsy - “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”

#1- Alvin and the Chipmunks - “The Chipmunk Song” (Christmas, Don’t Be Late)