Apple TV+ drops season 2 teaser for 'Severance'

Apple TV+ has dropped a second season teaser to Severance, announcing its highly anticipated premiere date.

The clip begins with a little refresher: As Adam Scott's Mark and his fellow employees return to Lumen Industries, we hear in voiceover their season 1 pledge to sever both their personal lives from their professional ones. "I am aware this alteration is comprehensive and irreversible," Britt Lower's Helly vows.

However, the teaser is just as mysterious as the Ben Stiller-produced show itself, revealing nothing about the new season. It does introduce a new character for the sophomore frame, Game of Thrones vet Gwendoline Christie, who warns Mark and Helly: "You should've left."

The streaming service teases, "In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

The show returns Friday, January 17, 2025, with a new episode dropping every Friday through March 21.

Returning cast members also include Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, John Turturro and Christopher Walken, and for season 2, joining Christie as new cast members will be Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, and John Noble, among others.

