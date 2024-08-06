ANNE WILSON is guest hosting tonight on K923

Anne Wilson

By Melissa

We are getting closer and closer to our K923 All Star Jam! Less than 2 weeks away from Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Tucker Wetmore, Corey Kent, Zach Top, Anne Wilson, and The Frontmen taking that stage at Addition Financial Arena. As we count down the days to our show, our newer artists have decided to GUEST HOST on K923. Anne Wilson will be taking over tonight’s show starting at 7 pm. Get your tickets before all the good ones are GONE!!

TICKETS & INFO TO THE SHOW

Get to know Anne Wilson before she takes that stage on 8/18:

10 things you didn't know about Anne Wilson
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!