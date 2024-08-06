10 things you didn't know about 'All Star Jam' artist Anne Wilson

K92.3 All Star Jam is happening August 18th at Addition Financial Arena and one of the artists you’ll get to see is Anne Wilson. Just in case you’re not familiar with her, let’s get to know her before she takes our stage!

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Anne Wilson:

1. Anne is only 19 years old and at such a young age, she’s already accomplished so much! She was born February 21, 2002 in Lexington, Kentucky to parents Kent and Lynn.

2. She grew up in a Christian home and music wasn’t what she wanted to pursue as a kid. She actually wanted to come to the Space Coast and be an astronaut at NASA.

3. Who are Anne’s country music influences? She told Peer Magazine they’re Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash. She also told them, “I love that God is a huge influence in my songwriting. One of the main ways that I get song concepts and song ideas and song titles is by opening the word of God every day and spending time in His word or devotional or in prayer time. Because I write Christian music, I have that desire to just really involve Him in all my songwriting concepts and ideas and processes.”

4. In 2017, Anne’s brother Jacob passed away after a car accident. It was that very moment in her life that made her realize her need for the Lord and realized what she wanted to do for the rest of her life, which is “Telling people about Jesus instead of fulfilling what I wanted to do in my life and so I decided to lay down my dream of being an astronaut and decided to follow God’s leading and calling on my life to do music.”

5. Her debut single came in 2021 called “My Jesus.” It was a song she wrote after her brother’s passing, talking about how God helped her her through that difficult moment in her life. The full album, titled “My Jesus” followed the single and was released in 2022.

6. Sadly, Anne and I both share something in common, we have both lost our big brothers. So, what advice would Anne share with anyone who is going through the same grieving process? It was at her brother’s funeral at the age of 15 that she sang in public for the very first time, not an easy thing to do!

7. Anne’s single “My Jesus” ended up putting her on the map very quickly after it went to #1 on the Hot Christian Songs chart and the Christian Airplay chart. It was nominated for the Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

8. But wait, her success story gets even better! Anne’s album “My Jesus” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Album! Plus, she’s already won two GMA Dove Awards!

9. In September of 2023, Anne released her EP called “Rebel: The Beginning” consisting of 3 songs. Her most recent single, “Songs About Whiskey” can be heard on K92.3. She also published a best-selling book last Fall called, “My Jesus: From Heartache To Hope.”

10. Anne made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021 and her popularity in the Christian music and country music world continues to grow. Not only can you see her at K92.3 All Star Jam, but she’s also headlining her own tour called “The Rebel Tour” which will keep her busy the rest of 2024. You can check all her tour dates from her website here.