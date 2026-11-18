America voted and our favorite Thanksgiving side dish isn’t what you think

When it comes to Thanksgiving, what side dish takes up the most space on your plate. For me, it’s stuffing, I’ll even go for seconds.

However, for most, it’s mashed potatoes, green bean casserole or homemade mac n cheese. But there can only be one winner, one favoreite side dish and the winner is...Stuffing!

Campbell’s released their annual Thanksgiving poll on America’s favorite sides and for the third year in a row, mashed potatoes is not #1.

The Top Five are:

Stuffing

Mashed potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Mac-and-cheese

Green bean casserole

80% of us say we like the sides more than the main dish, like the turkey or ham.

If you’re introducing something new to the table this year, you’re not alone. 75% of us are planning on experimenting and adding a new side to the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Happy Thanksgiving!