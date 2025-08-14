All Star Jam: Know Before You Go!

K-NATION! We are so excited to Jam this Sunday with Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray, Raelynn, Mark Wills, and Chad Brock!

Here’s a few tips and FAQs from the Addition Financial Arena:

Accessibility

For details on our accessibility policies and procedures, please visit our Accessibility Guide.

Bag Policy

Addition Financial Arena has adopted a clear bag policy. Backpacks of any kind or bags larger than 12′' x 6′' x 12′' are not permitted inside the arena. Guests who bring backpacks or large bags will be asked to return them to their car before entering the building. Small purses approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 5.5″ x 8.5″) with or without a handle/strap are permitted.

Camera / Recording Devices

As a general rule, cameras and recording devices of any kind (including tablets) are not permitted inside Addition Financial Arena. This is subject to change on an event-by-event basis. If photography is permitted during an event, the device’s flash MUST be turned off or the patron will be asked to leave the building. If by chance, a patron brings a camera or recording device to an event, the patron will be asked to return that item to his or her vehicle. Addition Financial Arena cannot hold any personal property belonging to a guest. For further information, please call (407) 823-6006.

Cashless Facility

Addition Financial Arena is a cashless facility. Card payment will be required at all parking, ticket, and food & beverage locations. No cash payments will be accepted.

Directions

For directions to the arena, please visit our Directions and Parking page.

Lost and Found

Any items that have been lost or found should be reported to the Main Office located on the first floor of the arena. Guests may call (407) 823-3070 during normal business hours to inquire about lost and found items.

Prohibited Items

Items not permitted include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Artificial noisemaking devices of any kind (e.g., whistles, air horns, plastic horns, vuvuzelas, etc.)

• Bikes (e.g., unicycles, bicycles, tricycles or motorcycles)

• Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 6 inches. Camera policy is subject to change at any time at the show’s discretion. Shows/events reserve the right to approve camera use at any time during and/or before the event and to prohibit the use of any camera deemed unacceptable

• Coolers (exceptions may be made for special medical or religious needs.)

• Cremated remains (e.g., urns, vases, boxes)

• Drones

• E-cigarettes or vaporizers including JUUL’s

• Folding chairs, except for cane-chair and seat-walker mobility aids• Glass containers

• Glow sticks

• Helium balloons

• Hula hoops

• Illegal substances and drug paraphernalia, including but not limited to marijuana and marijuana products

• IPads, tablets and laptops

• Items that may be disruptive (e.g. laser pointers, noise makers, slingshots, stink bombs, air horns, fireworks, etc.)

• Large chains or items with spikes (e.g. purses, bracelets, ect.)

• LED light gloves, LED finger lights or LED hand light toys

• Outside food and beverage

• Pets (Service Animals are permitted)

• Restraining devices (e.g., handcuffs, zip ties) or any suspicious items (e.g., box cutters, razor blades, duct tape, wire)

• Self-defense equipment (e.g., pepper spray, mace, stun guns, brass knuckles, ect.)

• Selfie sticks (hand-held extension poles for cameras and mobile devices)

• Signs larger than 11 in. x 17in. Signs cannot be on a stick, or contain indecent or derogatory content.***Signs larger than 8 1/2”x11” are prohibited at University Commencement ceremonies including University of Central Florida, Seminole State College and Valencia College.

• No stickers.

• Skates and shoes with built-in wheels

• Skateboards and scooters (motorized and non-motorized)• Sporting goods or equipment (e.g., baseball bats, golf clubs, bows and arrows, camping equipment, ect.)

• Strollers are permitted for suite holders only. All others must be checked in at the main lobby with a guest services staff member. A stroller tag will be issued and can be picked up at the location of check in as they leave the event.

• Tripods or free-standing photography equipment of any kind

• Wagons

• Water pistols, toy guns and replica weapons

• Weapons of any kind (including—without limitation—guns, knives, billy clubs, nunchucks, and other martial arts equipment)

• Wrapped Gifts

• 2-wheeled vehicles, including Segway™ Human Transporters

• Miscellaneous other items (tools, fire extinguishers, musical instruments, megaphones, pots and pans)

*Venue Management reserves the right to modify prohibited items and operational policies at any time with no advance notice.

Signs / Posters

For all games and events at Addition Financial Arena, Signs larger than 11 in. x 17in are prohibited. Signs cannot be on a stick, or contain indecent or derogatory content.

For University Commencement ceremonies including Seminole State College, Valencia University, and University of Central Florida, signs larger than 8 1/2”x11” are prohibited

Banners, posters, signs, flags or other items that are affixed to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic or any other hard material, that obstruct the view of guests, include obscure advertising, impede the operation of Addition Financial Arena, contain objectionable subject matter, or are commercial in nature are not permitted.

