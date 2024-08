K-Nation are you ready for All Star Jam on August 18th??

All week we’re letting the 2024 All Star Jam artists takeover the K92.3 studio and broadcast live on-air!

Make sure you tune in every night at 7pm!

Here’s the full schedule of artists:

Wednesday, August 7th - Corey Kent

Thursday, August 8th - Zach Top

Friday, August 9th - Tucker Wetmore